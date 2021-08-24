South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Size, Share | Global Report

“A research report on South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” UHP tire market is projected to surpass $ 1 billion by 2023 on account of rising sales of premium passenger cars and motorcycles across the region. Moreover, continuing growth is being witnessed in the sales of SUVs and CUVs across the region, which is expected to push demand for UHP tires as these vehicles usually come equipped with UHP tires. Additionally, better performance and enhanced safety features of UHP tires is further likely to aid the growth of South America UHP tire market in the coming years. Some of the top players in South America UHP tire market are Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. “South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire market in South America:

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

