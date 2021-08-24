Africa Used Truck Market with New Growth Prospect By Top Key Players

“A research report on Africa Used Truck Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Africa Used Truck Market By Application, By Tonnage Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” used truck market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% to surpass $ 4 billion by 2023.Growing demand for used trucks is backed by the consistently growing prices of new trucks coupled with high demand for used trucks in construction sector and rapidly expanding logistics sector across the region. Furthermore, continuing improvements in road infrastructure across Africa and growing demand from e-commerce sector is likely to fuel the used truck sales across the region during the forecast period. In addition, with the rising concerns regarding environment, demand for used trucks running on alternate fuel is also anticipated to surge, thereby positively influencing the Africa used truck market during the forecast period. Few of the renowned companies operating in Africa used truck market include Daimler AG, AB Volvo, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Scania AB, MAN Truck & Bus, Hino Motors, Tata Motors Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, Dongfeng Motor Corporation. All these companies are well assisted by their key development teams and are supported by their strong network across the region. “Africa Used Truck Market By Application, By Tonnage Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of used truck market in Africa:

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with used truck manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

