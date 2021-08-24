Growing At A CAGR Of 7.8%, Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Is Expected to Cross USD 4 Billion By 2022

The global Intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to cross $4 billion, growing at a CAGR of close to 7.8% during the period 2016–2022. High burden of healthcare expenditures, patients and healthcare providers’ preferences for choice of treatment with negligible/no risk post-surgical complications options have fuelled the demand for Intraoperative neuromonitoring services globally. The number of establishments providing outsourced IONM has also increased considerably in recent years in the US. Thus, opportunities witnessed by the Intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US are highly lucrative.

Major vendors:

SpecialtyCare

Natus

NuVasive

Medtronic

Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH.

IONM Market: Key Vendor Analysis

Vendors majorly focus on merger & acquisition to strengthen their presence

The global market can be termed as attractive one because of the growth prospects it holds. Mergers and acquisition are the major strategies used by vendors in the market. The report includes the news and details of the key mergers and acquisition of major vendors in the industry.

IONM Market: Segmental Overview

Neurosurgery segment is going to dominate the market during the forecast period

Outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring is growing at a rapid pace due to its benefits over in-sourced monitoring. Hospitals prefer outsourced monitoring as it eliminates the need for purchase of premium priced Intraoperative neuromonitoring capital equipment and avoid the requirement to appoint full-time IONM professionals.

In terms of modality, the EP segment dominated the market with a major share of 68.25% of the global IONM market due to its broad range of surgical applications and the high utilization rate. This segment is anticipated to be driven at a slightly growth rate during 2016−2022 and will retain to be major segment of the global Intraoperative neuromonitoring market by modality type during the forecast period. In terms of the growth rate, orthopedic surgeries are likely to grow at a higher CAGR than other surgical types. However, neurosurgery will remain the major revenue contributor during the forecast period in the application segment.

IONM Market: Geographical Analysis

IONM market in North America to be the largest market

The primary factor for the high share of North America in the global IONM market is the existence of the favorable and constantly improving reimbursement scenario in the region. The penetration of Intraoperative neuromonitoring devices is significantly higher in the US than other developed or developing countries worldwide. Their demand in this region is also rapidly growing increased in rate of utilization of IONM for varied surgeries and due to increase in demand for out-sourced services. Europe is the second largest market, followed by APAC, Latin America, and MEA.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) encompasses the application of a wide variety of electrophysiological methods to monitor the functional integrity of the nervous system during surgical interventions.

The report provides a holistic view of the global IONM market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

