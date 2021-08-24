South America Automotive Forging Market Insight & Future Assessment

“A research report on South America Automotive Forging Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “South America Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” automotive forging market is projected to grow to $ 1.3 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing focus of automotive forging companies towards automating their plants and installing new pre-forming units. Some of the other factors that would aid the market growth are decreasing raw material costs, increasing adoption of new technologies for introducing advanced components and growing sales of passenger cars in the region during forecast period. Some of the leading companies operating in the South America automotive forging market are Bharat Forge Limited, Thyssenkrupp AG, CIE Automotive, S.A., NTN Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Meritor Inc., Dana Inc., Ramakrishna Forgings, India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd., Nanjing Automobile Forging Co. Ltd., etc. “South America Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” discusses the following aspects of automotive forging market in South America:

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with automotive forging distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

