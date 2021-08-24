Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market : Industry Analysis

“A research report on Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023” ride hailing market is projected to grow $ 7.3 billion by 2023. Key factors expected to drive demand for ride hailing services in the region are rising urbanization, growing young population, increasing investments by several major players in ride hailing services, and surging number of internet and smartphone users. Moreover, ease of booking and enhanced passenger comfort offered by ride hailing services are likely to further propel growth in the Middle East & Africa ride hailing market during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the Middle East & Africa ride hailing market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Didi Chuxing, Gett Inc., BMW AG, Aptiv PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, IBM Corporation, ANI Technologies Private Limited, and TomTom International, among others. “Middle East & Africa Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023” discusses the following aspects of ride hailing market in MEA:

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with ride hailing distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

