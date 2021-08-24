Growing At A CAGR Of 9%, The Medical Gowns Market Is Projected Attain USD 16 Billion By 2025

The global medical gowns market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019–2025. The global medical gowns market size will reach $16 billion by 2025, representing an annual growth rate of 9%. Based on value shipment, the global medical gowns market is expected to observe an absolute growth of 69% during the forecast period. Several factors are likely to influence the growth of the market, which include the rising number of surgical procedures for several diseases and the potential risk reduction for healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The increase in donations of medical gowns to healthcare workers is another key factor contributing to the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the outbreak of new pandemic such as COVID-19 will drive the future growth of the market. With the increasing focus on coronavirus laboratory testing, there is a high requirement for medical gowns worldwide. Moreover, with the number of coronavirus cases growing, countries are rushing for panic buying and hoarding of PPE kits due to the fear of the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Prominent Vendors

• Cardinal Health

• Owens & Minor

• The 3M Company

• Kimberly-Clark

• Medline Industries

• Standard Textile

• Aramark

• Angelica

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global medical gowns market is highly competitive, dynamic, and characterized by the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors, offering a diverse range of products to end-users. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of companies manufacturing medical gowns increased exponentially, especially in the APAC region. Most key players, including Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Medline Industries, Standard Textile, Aramark, and Angelica have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years. Moderate to a high growth of major players will continue to boost the global market growth for medical gowns.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical gowns market during the forecast period:

• Emergence of New Pandemic Challenge

• Rising Focus on Medical Gowns Production Increase Strategy

• Increase in Donation of Medical Gowns to Healthcare Providers

• Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

Global Medical Gowns Market Segmentation

The global medical gowns market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, power source, application, and geography. In terms of volume, the surgical gown segment is likely to reach over five billion units by 2025. The growth can be attributed to several factors, including the high number of orthopedic, laparoscopic, bariatric, gynecological, and gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries, the increasing geriatric population, the rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements for surgical procedures.

In 2019, based on volume, the patient gowns segment accounted for over 38% of the global medical gowns market. The use of patient robes facilitates the identification process in the healthcare facility, which contributes to objectification with a focus on disease and symptoms. Also, they offer immense comfort and protection during medical examinations or surgical procedures to the patient. Enhancements in materials, which include disposable multilayer patient gowns are fluid-resistant, comfortable, and breathable with soft, fabric-like material that requires no maintenance, are expected to contribute to the market growth.

In 2019, the moderate risk segment captured over 43% volume share. These gowns are intended for procedures such as arterial blood drawing. Therefore, with the significant burden of diseases and HAIs while treating such diseases need effective management with dedicated PPE such as moderate risk level medical gowns. Moreover, the exposure to pathogenic microorganisms harbored in the blood, body fluids, and other potentially infectious materials (OPIM) that lead to occupationally acquired infections (OAIs) is driving HCPs to don adequate PPE with moderate risk level medical gowns to protect themselves in-patient care and surgical surroundings.

In 2019, the disposable segment by volume accounted for over 78% share of the global medical gowns market. Disposable medical gowns are widely preferred in the healthcare industry. The segment is expected to grow as the material is high on comfort, safety, barrier performance, and reliability. Also, they offer antibacterial assurance and environmental safety. Such barrier effectiveness while providing quality patient care is a key factor for the high uptake of disposable ones. Also, the majority of these products are manufactured from polypropylene, which is a by-product of petrochemical with recyclable and environment-friendly properties. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of disposable materials is highly recommended to reduce contaminations in healthcare settings.

The study considers the present scenario of the medical gowns market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

