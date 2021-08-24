Middle East Bus Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain

“A research report on Middle East Bus Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Middle East Bus Market By Application, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022” bus market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% by 2022, on the back of growing tourism across the region. Buses, which are the most significant part of any public transport system, are often the only means of transportation for the public in many cities. Rising population, government efforts to boost the use of clean fuel vehicles, such as CNG and electric & hybrid buses, coupled with increasing demand from the people for safe transportation medium are anticipated to fuel the Middle East bus market through 2022. Some of the major players operating in the Middle East bus market are Toyota Motor Corporation, Ashok Leyland Limited, Tata Motors Limited, AB Volvo, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., etc. “Middle East Bus Market By Application, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022” discusses the following aspects of bus market in Middle East:

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with bus distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

