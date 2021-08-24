Multiplex Assays Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Increasing research and development activities, growing implementation of precision medicine, and surging preference for multiplex assays over conventional assays are some of the key factors driving global market revenue growth

Market size: USD 2.72 billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends: Technological developments in multiplex assays and advancements in nanotechnology

The global multiplex assays market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of cancer, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic diseases, rising adoption of personalized medicines, and increasing implementation of multiplex assays are some key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Multiple assays are a type of immunoassays that help in quantifying multiple analytes in a single reaction cycle. These are derived from ELISA and are more preferred over singleplex ELISA as they are highly efficient, have greater throughput, and are time-efficient due to ability or enable analysis of multiple samples in a single run.

Global market growth is gaining traction due to technological developments in these assays, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing government funding for research. Moreover, factors, such as investments by key players to develop new and improved products and increasing adoption of personalized medicine are factors augmenting market revenue growth.

The global Multiplex Assays market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Multiplex Assays market

Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux, Bühlmann Laboratories, Sekisui Medical, and Randox Laboratories

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Multiplex Assays Market Segmentation:

Based On Product & Services: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Protein Multiplex Assays Planar Protein Assays Bead-based Protein Assays Other Protein Assays

Nucleic Acid Assays Planar Nucleic Acid Assays Bead-based Nucleic Acid Assays Other Nucleic Acid Assays

Cell-based Assays

Based On Class of Drug: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028

Antiepileptic Drugs

Antibiotic Drugs

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Bronchodilator Drugs

Psychoactive Drugs

Others

Based On Technology: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence Detection

Luminescence

Multiplex RT-PCR

Other Technologies

Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS)

dPCR

Colorimetric Detection

Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Research & Development Drug Discovery & Development Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Clinical Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Autoimmune Disease Nervous System Disorders Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders



Based On End Use: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Reference Laboratories

Other End Use Blood banks CROs Forensic Labs



Key Regional Markets:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

Thank you for reading the research report on global Multiplex Assays market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

