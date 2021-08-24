Lung In Vitro Model Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Increasing investments in research and development activities and rising funds for research by government and private organizations are key factors boosting global market growth

Market size: USD 273.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends: Increasing adoption of in vitro models in regenerative medicines

The global lung in vitro model market size is expected to reach USD 976.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Advancements in cell culturing technology, high preference for in vitro models instead of animal models, introduction of new 3D in vitro models, and increasing prevalence of lung disorders and lung cancer are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Lungs are one of the important organs in the human body. Dysfunction in lungs affects the structure and functioning that can cause lethal effects. Though animal models are prevalently used for drug screening, introduction of better alternatives to minimize experiments on animals is boosting demand for in vitro models. Rising prevalence of lung diseases like asthma, lung cancer, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and stringent regulations regarding animal experimenting is boosting global market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of 3D cell culture, introduction of advanced 3D in vitro models, and increasing research activities on lung disorders are supporting growth of the global lung in vitro model market. High usage of in vitro models in contract research organizations, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, and other research institutes is also fueling market revenue growth.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Lung In Vitro Model market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Lung In Vitro Model market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Lung In Vitro Model market.

Lung In Vitro Model Market Segmentation based on Types:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

2D Models

3D Models In-house 3D Models Commercialized 3D Models



Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Drug Discovery

Toxicology

3D Model Development

Basic Research

Physiological Research

Stem Cell Research and Regenerative Medicine

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



