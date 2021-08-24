Track Etched Membrane Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Increasing demand for therapeutics with high purity, rising production of generic drugs, and growing adoption of track etched membrane in food and beverage industry are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 595.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Growing use of track etched membranes in pharmaceutical industry

The global track etched membrane market size is expected to reach USD 1,432.5 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising adoption of track etched membranes in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry, rapid technological advancements, and growing demand for high purity therapeutics and drugs are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector and rising investment and funding for accelerating biopharmaceutical research are some other factors expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Track etched membranes are porous systems made of thin polymer foils that have pores from one surface to another. Track etched membranes can have a unique pore structure and are generally produced by ion bombardment of polymer films with heavy ions and their subsequent chemical etching. These membranes offer unique advantages over traditional membranes because of their precisely determined structure. Extensive research has been carried out to develop track etched membranes with enhanced properties and functions and this is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Track Etched Membrane Market:

GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Corning, Inc., it4ip S.A., Sterlitech Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Brand GmbH, Sabeu Plastik and Membrane Technologie, Zefon International, and Advantec MFS, Inc.

Track Etched Membrane Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Membrane Filters

Capsule & Cartridge Filters

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyimide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cell Biology

Microbiology

Analytical Testing

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Food and Beverage Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Centers

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Track Etched Membrane Market Report:

The Track Etched Membrane market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Track Etched Membrane market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

