Registering A CAGR Of 8%, The Clinical Nutrition Market Size Is Projected Reach USD 51 Billion By 2025

The global clinical nutrition market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019–2025. The global clinical nutrition market reached $51 billion in 2019 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, the increasing incidence of malnutrition, and the increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable chronic diseases across the globe are a few major factors driving the growth of the market.

Prominent Vendors

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danone

• Nestle Health Science

• Baxter International Inc.

• Braun

Insights by Vendors

The global clinical nutrition market share is fragmented and is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of significant vendors in the market. The increasing demand for clinically proven formulas and scientific research is the major differentiating factor in the market than can substantially increase the level of investment required. As medical practitioners and pharmacists can serve as influencers for clinical nutrition products, vendors must establish a profitable relationship with them. Constant online engagement is necessary to increase influence among millennial and internet-oriented consumers as they consider online forums as a tool of suggestion and clarity. Collaborations with third-party vendors are crucial for market penetration.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the clinical nutrition market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Use of Whey Protein in Clinical Nutrition

• Growing Popularity of Home-based Healthcare

• High Incidence of Malnutrition Among Hospitalized Patients

• Enteral Nutrition Driving Market Growth

Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation

The global nutrition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by route of administration, age group, application, end-users, distribution, and geography. The oral and enteral segment dominates a majority share of the market. The growing health awareness among consumers remains one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Although clinical nutritional supplements are generally prescribed to individuals that are at high risk of malnutrition, oral supplements are witnessing widespread inclusions in dieticians’ recommendations.

The oral and enteral segment dominates a majority share of the market. The growing health awareness among consumers remains one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Although clinical nutritional supplements are generally prescribed to individuals that are at high risk of malnutrition, oral supplements are witnessing widespread inclusions in dieticians’ recommendations.

Hospitals constitute the largest end-user for clinical nutrition products globally. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, along with the growing number of preterm births and surgeries, has led to the growth of demand for clinical nutrition in hospitals.

Long-term care facilities (LTC) include includes ambulatory care facilities. The prevalence of protein-energy malnutrition in nursing homes residents range from 25–85%. Malnourishment in the elderly population can lead to poor clinical outcomes and increase the risk of mortality. Thus, clinical nutrition is generally recommended for patients in LTC facilities, which is driving growth.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets have been dominating the distribution landscape, and the channel is expected to continue its momentum during the forecast period. Drug stores and pharmacies are the most preferred outlets after supermarkets & hypermarkets. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are oriented toward supermarkets and traditional retail outlets. The other significant countries, such as Australia, depend keenly on drug stores and pharmacies.

The study considers the present scenario of the clinical nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the market size and compound annual growth rate of the clinical nutrition market?

2. What are the emerging clinical nutrition market trends that is going to drive the industry during the forecast period?

3. What are the factors influencing the growth of the hospitals segment during the forecast period?

4. What is the growth of the adult and pediatric segment market shares by 2025?

5. Who are the major key players in the clinical nutrition market, and what are their market shares?

6. How is the growing population in the Asia Pacific region impacting the growth of the clinical nutrition market?

7. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global medical nutrition market size?

