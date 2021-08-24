Registering A CAGR Of 26%, Medical Face Mask Market Size Is Projected Reach 29 Billion Units By 2025

The medical face mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the period 2019–2025. The global medical face mask market size is expected to reach a staggering volume of over 52 billion units by the end of 2020 due to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to stabilize in 2021, reaching 29 billion units by 2025. The growth is mainly due to the rising prevalence of several acute and chronic respiratory diseases across the globe. It is expected that patients, as well as healthcare professionals, continue to demand advanced medical face to treat and prevent acute & chronic diseases. The emergence of pandemics, such as COVID-19, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of 3-D printed medical masks with accuracy and improved safety and efficacy in recent years is also likely to drive future market growth across the globe.

Prominent Vendors

• The 3M Company

• Honeywell

• Kimberly-Clark

• Owens & Minor

• Cardinal Health

• Prestige Ameritech

• Mölnlycke Health Care

Insights By Vendors

The global medical face mask market share is fragmented and is highly competitive and dynamic. The presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offers a diverse range of surgical and respirator medical face masks to end-users. Approximately 400 vendors are offering a wide array of medical face masks worldwide. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of companies manufacturing these has increased exponentially, especially in China. China has become the largest manufacturing hub, and around 50% of the global production is from China alone. Strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, and differentiated products have fuelled the growth in recent years. New product launches, capacity expansion, collaborations are expected to be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical face mask market during the forecast period:

• Emergence of New Pandemic Challenge

• Advent of Transparent Face Masks

• Inception of 3-D Printed Medical Face Masks

• Growth in Surgical Procedures

Medical Face Mask Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, and geography. The surgical medical face mask segment is likely to grow at a healthy rate with a growing number of surgical procedures across the globe. Surgical face masks can prevent infections in patients and HCPs by catching bacteria shed in liquid droplets and aerosols from the wearer’s mouth and nose. They are considered as the primary protection standard by medical professionals in almost low, medium, or high level medical and laboratory experimental procedures. The growing recommendation of specific surgical masks by healthcare professionals in the community and home settings for patients to avoid close contact and to maintain good hand hygiene is another factor driving the demand for the segment.

The surge in the COVID-19 pandemic across the world has increased the demand for respirator masks, particularly among HCPs that are working in health care facilities. There has been a surge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with around 6.6 million reported infected cases globally as of June 4, 2020. Therefore, respirator masks offer more protection than surgical ones because they can filter out both large as well as small particles. Thus, the CDC recommends the use of respirator masks as protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and strategizes for optimizing the supply of these for seamless manufacturing and supply of the products to combat the pandemic.

In terms of revenue, the hospital end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High adoption of latest generation treatment practices with standard hygiene and safety measures is driving the market. A majority of patients with a high risk of diseases prefer visiting hospitals for treatment due to advanced infrastructure care facilities available in major private and public hospitals. Surgeons prefer to use modern medical face masks made of non-allergic materials due to their high success rates and improved patient outcomes during complex medical surgeries. The medical face mask market in India is the third-largest in the Asia Pacific region. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government of India has ramped up domestic manufacturing of PPE, including medical face masks, for healthcare workers to meet the excessive demand.

The study considers the present scenario of the medical face mask market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

