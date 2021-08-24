Antiseptic Wipes Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 18% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The antiseptic wipes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2020–2025. The global antiseptic wipes market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe. Increasing healthcare expenditure alongside recurrent surgeries and readmissions has led to the demand for skin cleansing practices in a preoperative way, which, in turn, fueled the growth of the market. A gradual increase in the geriatric population alongside the rising prevalence of dementia, cancer, and diabetes has triggered the growth of the market.

Insights By Vendors

The global antiseptic wipes market is continuously growing with the growing hygiene consciousness among people. The antiseptic wipes market share is highly fragmented as a large number of vendors are present in the market. It has been witnessed that vendors are mostly focusing on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments. The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is offering immense growth opportunities. The global market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence. Several international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially APAC and Latin America. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market. These players compete on various factors such as price, innovativeness, quality, product type, availability, brand, and variety. Besides, improving global economic conditions would fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time for the launch of new units.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antiseptic wipes market during the forecast period:

• Growing Awareness for Antiseptic Products

• Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

• Consumer Interest in Consumer Eco-friendly Products

• Increasing Prevalence of Diseases

Antiseptic Wipes Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by fabric, formulation, application, end-user, and geography. The synthetic segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the period 2019–2025. Features such as high absorbance and softness of the fabric designed explicitly for skin application is driving the product demand.

These products are lightweight, heat resistant, highly absorbent, and soft. The softness of the fabric plays a major role in driving the commercial application of the product, especially for cleaning screens and gadgets along with delicate glass equipment. Synthetic fiber-based antiseptic wipes are cost-effective, and thus, they are widely used for several applications in healthcare, industrial, entertainment, commercial, and residential sectors. Hence, these factors are driving the demand for synthetic fiber-based products.

Alcohol antiseptic wipes are largely used in grocery and convenience stores, food services, restaurants, physician offices, nursing stations, long-term nursing care, mobile healthcare workers, fitness facilities, and workplaces, among others. The growth of the market is attributed to the high demand and versatile application of these products in the healthcare sector. North America is expected to account for a high revenue share during the forecast period. There is a high demand for these wipes for maintaining personal hygiene and household disinfection and sterilization in the region. Alcohol-based sanitizer products are flammable due to the high alcoholic content. These can also help the fire spread. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the alcohol wipes market.

Antiseptic wipes aid in the reduction of hospital-acquired infections and surgical site infections. They are also used to clean medical devices before procedures to maintain aseptic conditions. The Americas is expected to dominate the global antibacterial wipes market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of patients suffering from chronic illness with a rising number of hospital admissions for surgical procedures. Also, high healthcare spending, well-developed technology, and increasing geriatric population are some factors that are expected to drive growth in the region.

The healthcare sector has always been one of the key contributors to the antiseptic wipes market. The growing demand for healthcare wipes, owing to the rising awareness of cross-contamination, sanitation, and personal hygiene is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global healthcare market over the forecast period. With rising awareness of contagious infections and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene among individuals, the sale of disinfectant and sanitizing products in the healthcare sector is observing high adoption.

The industrial and institutional cleaning wipes market continues to grow and presents opportunities for companies to explore the potential. All major end-user segments are expected to increase the consumption of antiseptic products, which reflects the need for superior cleaning products and to maintain clean and healthy facilities. The ease of use and convenience that wipes offer will contribute to future growth across end-user segments.

The study considers the present scenario of the antiseptic wipes market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the antiseptic wipes market?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the antibacterial wipes market size?

3. What is the growth momentum of the antiseptic wipes market in the healthcare segment by 2025?

4. Who are the prominent players in the wet wipes industry, and how are their market shares growing during the forecast period?

5. What are the factors implicating North America and Europe antiseptic wipes market growth during the forecast period?

6. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market during 2020?

