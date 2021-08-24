Hand Sanitizer Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 17% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2019–2025. The introduction of fragrance-based hand sanitizers is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the global hand sanitizer market. Vendors have started investing in developing fragrant variants of hand cleansers. This innovation has offered positive dividends and has boosted the market growth. The market is also witnessing an influx of bio-based or organic ingredients in hygiene products in several countries. People are getting aware of the ill-effects of chemical-based hand rubs. Therefore, they are displaying a keen interest in purchasing organic or chemical-free hand gels.

Key Vendors

• The 3M Company

• GOJO Industries

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Unilever Group

• Vi-Jon

SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

The supply chain constitutes an essential component of product availability and reachability. Supply chain strategies ensure the effective market reach and the allocation of products to several geographical locations. The supply chain of hand sanitizers consists of suppliers of ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and glycerin. It also includes external stakeholders such as packers and labelers and sub-contract manufacturers. Currently, the global supply chain of personal care and hygiene products is facing disruptions owing to the surge in market demand. With the eruption of COVID-19 in China, the global supply chain for hand sanitizers has been confronted with several disruptions. Since, the manufacturers depend largely on a complex distribution mechanism centered around China. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing facilities have jumped into overdrive. Companies are adding overtime and shifts along with looking for alternative facilities to produce more necessary items.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hand sanitizer market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users’ Purchasing Behavior

• Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

• Growth in Promotional Activities

• Rise in Health Consciousness among Consumers

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY FUNCTIONAL INGREDIENTS

Alcohol-based sanitizers are the major contributors to the global hand sanitizer market. In 2019, this segment constituted almost 86% of the hand sanitizer market share in terms of revenue.. The market demand for such sanitizers is driven by their ability to prevent infections and kill bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The segment is segmented into subsegments – ethyl and isopropyl. The ethyl-based sanitizer segment has witnessed tremendous growth since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth opportunities can be attributed to the fact that these sanitizers are 40% more effective against viruses than normal sanitizers. The global ethyl alcohol-based hand sanitizer market is likely to reach 91 million gallons by 2025. The segment is growing at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019−2025.

Isopropyl alcohol (2-propanol), also known as isopropanol or IPA, is the most widely applied sanitizing agent in pharma, hospitals, cleanrooms, and devices or surgical equipment. The market analysis indicates that the need for IPA has slowly risen owing to its use in hand sanitizers. Since the coronavirus infections has rapidly increased in the US and Europe, the sanitization products have become mandatory for healthcare practitioners. Moreover, the European IPA market is increasingly heating up, with producers such as INEOS and SEQENS prioritizing the supply of IPA-containing hand gels to hospitals and health centers. Thus, vendors can currently consider relocating their resources to boost the supply chain and distribution to capitalize on the demand.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Functional Ingredient

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the hand sanitizer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THE REPORT ARE:

• How is COVID-19 impacting the demand in alcohol-based hand sanitizer market?

• Which keep functional ingredients have a largest growth trajectory?

• Will the valuation of gel-based hand sanitizer remain constant during 2020-2025?

• What is the global hand sanitizer market share?

• Which regions are the largest revenue contributors in the industry?

