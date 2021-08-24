Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

The global injectable drug delivery market size is expected to reach USD 1,227.92 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and various autoimmune diseases, development of advanced biologics, technological innovations in injectable device design, and rising adoption of injectable drug delivery systems due to several advantages such as ease of use, lesser pain, and enhanced safety. Increasing use of self-injectable devices due to several benefits such as convenient use, cost-effectiveness, and high-precision drug delivery is another major factor accountable for the global market growth.

Injectable drug delivery refers to intravenous or subcutaneous administration of drugs and uses injectable devices for drug delivery. The injectable method is one of the most effective drug delivery methods and is most suitable for drugs that have poor oral bioavailability. This drug delivery method is most widely used for conditions including hormonal imbalance, autoimmune diseases, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, Wilson’s disease, and hepatitis C. Over the years, the development of self-injection devices such as pen-injectors, auto-injectors, and needle-free injectors, has made it quite easy for patients to administer drugs at home without any professional assistance. Furthermore, emerging drug delivery technologies such as dual-injectables are rapidly gaining traction globally, with the growing need for advanced patient care.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Baxter International, Nova Nordisk A/S, Becton Dickinson, Sanofi, Pfizer, InjexPharma GmbH, Terumo Corporation, Unilife Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG., Schott AG, and Eli Lily & Company.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Injectable Drug Delivery market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Injectable Drug Delivery industry, the market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Formulation Conventional drug delivery (solutions, reconstituted/ lyophilized formulations, suspensions) Novel drug delivery (colloidal dispersions and nanoparticles) Others

Devices Self-injectable devices (auto-injectors, needle-free injectors, pen injectors, and others) Conventional injection devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hormonal Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology Disorders

Orphan Diseases

Diabetes

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care Centers

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Injectable Drug Delivery Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Injectable Drug Delivery sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Injectable Drug Delivery industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Injectable Drug Delivery industry

Analysis of the Injectable Drug Delivery market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

