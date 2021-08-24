Microsurgery Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2020–2027

The Microsurgery Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2018 to USD 2.06 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period. The main factors driving this market’s growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advance in technology for surgical procedures, and increasing geriatric population.

With the help of advanced medical equipment and devices, rapid technological advancement helps the development of the healthcare sector by introducing different types of operating techniques. Microsurgery is performed on delicate parts of the body, such as soft tissue, cornea, retina, arteries, veins and others, combined with specialized precision tools, and advanced diploscopes.

Free transfer of tissue is a reconstructive operation using microsurgery. A region of “donor” tissue that can be isolated on a feeding artery and vein is selected; this tissue is usually a composite of several types of tissue (e.g., skin, muscle, fat, bone). Common donor regions include the muscle of the rectus abdominis, muscle of the latissimus dorsi, fibula, bone and skin of the radial forearm, and lateral skin of the arm.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. (US), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), Microsurgical Technology (US), Peter Lazic GmbH (Germany), Microsurgery Instruments, Inc. (US), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corp. (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Beaver-Visitec International (US), Scanlan International (US) and others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Microsurgery market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Microsurgery industry, the market is segmented into:

Procedures (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Free Tissue Transfer

Replantation

Transplantation

Vascular Anastomoses

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Gynecological Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Oral Surgery

General Surgery

Oncology

Orthopedic Surgery

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Microsurgery Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Microsurgery sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Microsurgery industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Microsurgery industry

Analysis of the Microsurgery market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

