Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

The global assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to reach USD 55.24 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is growing awareness related to assisted reproductive technology. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the treatment for infertility in which laboratory fusion of ovule extracted from the women ovaries and are mixed with the male sperms is performed.

Ongoing research and development activities and private investments in the healthcare sector is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, market growth is projected to register an upward trend with changing lifestyle trends and launch of fertility ART technologies (for instance, ‘Gavi’ and ‘Geri, in India). In addition, growing prevalence of ovulation problem and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are some key factors expected to continue to fuel market growth going ahead.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Merck KGaA (Germany), Cooper Surgical (Denmark), Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (US), Vitroife AB (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Celmatix, Inc. (US), Anecova (Switzerland), OvaScience (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), , and FertiPro N.V. (Belgium).

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) industry, the market is segmented into:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Embryo/Egg Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

IVF Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

IVF Without Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Pre-Implantation Genetic Screening (PGS)

Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Artificial Insemination

Surrogacy

Ovulation Induction

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



