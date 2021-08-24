Assisted Walking Device Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global assisted walking device market size is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 1.04%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as high number of physically challenged individuals, rising disposable income, rise in public and private healthcare spending, and increasing initiatives taken by various public and private sectors are driving global market revenue growth.

Assisted walking devices are extensively used for assisting, and rehabilitating individuals with disabilities. These devices help individuals to complete tasks independently. Assisted walking devices help physically challenged individuals with muscle functioning and restore balance and are used in various rehabilitation programs for promoting assistance post injuries and surgeries. Increasing elderly population, rapid developments in healthcare sector, technological advancements in assisted walking devices, availability of a variety of devices, high demand for rehabilitation equipment post surgeries is boosting global market growth. In addition, increasing incidence of road accidents and emergencies, growing awareness about these devices, and rising government funds are further fueling growth of the assisted walking device market.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Permobil Inc., Invacare Corporation, GF Health Products, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Betterlifehealthcare Ltd., Besco Medical Co., Ottobock, C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Aetna Inc., Ossenberg GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Assisted Walking Device market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Assisted Walking Device industry, the market is segmented into:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Wheelchairs

Walkers

Walker cane hybrid

Crutches

Canes

Gaits belts and lift vests

Prosthetic Limb

Power scooters

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Hospital

Care Home

Clinic

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



