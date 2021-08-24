Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market was valued at USD 1954.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3310.9 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The Extremities market is a compact portion of the orthopedic industry which is driven by the rise in procedures for orthopedic, surgeons due to an increase in ageing population and high global awareness for better treatment for such a high cost.

Patients recover quickly due to advancements in technology and due to the introduction of robotics and 3D printing. Development of new shoulder and ankles and less invasive devices have driven the growth in this market. The restraint such as high manufacturing cost of these operations are pressurising hospitals a lot to opt for the procedures at a very low cost is draining the growth of this market.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical and Zimmer Biomet

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Elbow type segment is the growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted years of 2019-2026 and accounted a market share of 19.2%

Extremities Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America respectively owing to increasing cases of obesity and bone disorders related to it

Upper Extremity Devices has the dominated the market with a share of 67.9% in 2018 due to high occurrence of orthopedic disorders in shoulders

Orthopedic clinics are projected to be the fastest expanding end-users in this market at a CAGR of 7.2%

Revenues from ambulatory surgical centres will increase at a CAGR lower than those from orthopedic clinics and hospitals i.e. 6.2% through 2026

On basis of product types and application offered by the Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) industry, the market is segmented into:

Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Upper Extremity Devices

Shoulder

Elbow

Hand and Wrist

Others

Lower Extremity Devices

Foot

Ankle

Others

Material: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ceramics

Metallic

Polymeric

End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC’s)

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) industry

Analysis of the Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

