Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

The Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market is forecast to reach USD 4.10 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The growth of the market is promoted due to factors like, a rise in the demand for advanced measures of diagnosis and increased rate of occurrence of a genetic disorder and chronic conditions like cancer. There has been a rise in the rate of prevalence of infectious diseases, which is another factor promoting the market. The reason for the growth of the market with an increase in occurrences of contagious diseases is because of its applicability in the early identification of viral RNAs and DNAs in the blood sample.

The rate of occurrence of infectious diseases remains high in spite of the presence of different diagnostic tools. More than one billion people suffered from various contagious diseases across the globe, in the year 2012. Effective management of infectious diseases largely depends on effective identification of infecting agent. It is with the help of nucleic acid testing, precise detection of the infecting agent can be identified. Such applicability of nucleic acid testing is one of the major driving factors for the market. Governments are increasing their investment in research and development in areas like genetic engineering and infectious diseases, which is another factor promoting the market.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Applied Gene Technologies, Abbott, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad, Diadexus, Elitech Group, Exact Sciences, Kreatech/Leica, Perkin Elmer/Caliper, Siemens Healthineers and Dickinson and Company, among

On basis of product types and application offered by the Nucleic Acid Testing industry, the market is segmented into:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ligase Chain Reaction

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA)

Consumables

Whole Genome Sequencing

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Probe amplification systems

Target amplification systems

Signal amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infectious Diseases

Viral detection & load

Viral & bacterial genotyping

Bacterial tests

Genetic and Mitochondrial Disorders

Genetic testing

Disease predisposition

Cancer

Chromosomal aberrations

Cervical cancer screening

Breast Cancer

Forensic testing

Paternity Testing/HLA Typing

Personalized Medicine

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government regulated Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals Clinics

Academic and research Institutions Dermatology R&D Centers



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Nucleic Acid Testing market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



