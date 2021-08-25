Nootropics Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global nootropics market was valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.32 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2%. Nootropics are compounds that enhance the cognitive performance of an individual. These substance, also known as smart drugs, are a class of ingredients which can boost the memory, enhance creativity levels, decision making capabilities and improve brain performance. Nootropics medication are of two types, prescription and nonprescription. Prescription medication gives stimulant effects, counteracting the symptoms of medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer’s disease, or narcolepsy while nonprescription medications are used to boost mental performance due to their cholinergic mechanisms.

The market for these substances is anticipated to get augmented by factors such as the increasing demand for brain boosters owing to the competitive work environment across various domains, rising demand from the sports industry for brain and improved decision making, and the growing awareness regarding mental illnesses. However, the side effects associated with regular consumption of these pills, lack of awareness among consumers regarding these products, addiction to the drug and hesitation among people to visit psychiatrists or neurologists in emerging countries would impede the growth of this market.

With the increasing number of nootropic consumers, more recently, the drug modafinil (brand name: Provigil) has become the brain-booster of choice. Modafinil is intended to improve wakefulness in people with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, or work condition change according to the FDA. But when people take it without these factors, it has been related to changes in alertness, strength, decision-making and concentration. Other leading pharmaceutical companies in this domain are focused on bringing new products in the market with multiple functions. For instance, Neurohacker Collective, the human optimization company, launched the first liquid nootropic, Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot, claimed to improve brain energy levels.

North America holds the highest market share in this industry with the highest number of nootropics consumers in the region. A large percentage of adult population in this region consumes multi-vitamin tablets for improving functional abilities. Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified the nonprescription product as Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS).

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2509

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Accelerated Intelligence Inc., AlternaScript; HVMN, Onnit Labs, Inc., Peak Nootropics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd., United Pharmacies, SupNootropic bio co., Ltd., and Powder City collectively constituting a competitive market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2509

The report segments the Nootropics market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Nootropics Market Segmentation:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Prescription Nootropics Modafinil (Provigil) Adderall Methylphenidate (Ritalin) Memantine (Axura)

OTC Nootropics Ginkgo Biloba Panax Ginseng Rhodiola Rosea Nicotine Caffeine Racetams Piracetam Pramiracetam Phenylpiracetam Aniracetam L-theanine CDP-choline Creatine monohydrate Bacopa monnieri Noopept Omega-3 fatty acids



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Memory Enhancement

Mood & Depression

Attention & Focus

Longevity & Anti-aging

Sleep & Recovery

Anxiety

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Offline

Online

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nootropics-market

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2509

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Biosimilars Market Growth Rate

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Research

Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market Companies

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]