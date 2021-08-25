Migraine Drugs Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Migraine Drugs market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.51 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3%. Migraine treatments are intended to stop the symptoms or for preventing future attacks on the patients. The factors driving the growth of the target market include the increasing awareness about novel drug classes and the rising incidence of migraines problems across the globe. Also, the launch of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) is expected to drive the growth of this industry. Migraine is defined as a type of intense and recurring headache accompanied by phonophobia, photophobia, and nausea. The condition arises due to genetic origins. However, emotional imbalances such as depression, stress, anxiety, shock, and excitement can trigger migraine attacks.

There have been various types of medication alternatives for preventing and healing migraines but has severe side effects as well, ranging from weight changes, dizziness, nausea and more in an adult with no background of any other medical condition. For women in pregnancy, sumatriptan are the safest option for the treatment and anticonvulsant medicines are contraindicated. However, the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the new class of drug specially designed to treat migraine has transformed the market positively. The new FDA approved drugs are Aimovig (Erenumab), Emgality and Ajovy. In September 2018, Eli Lilly and Company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm), a 120 mg injection for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharma, Biohaven Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Valeant Pharma, collectively constituting a competitive market.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Migraine Drugs industry, the market is segmented into:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pain Relieving Medication Pain Reliever Aspirin Ibuprofen Triptans Rizatriptan Sumatriptan Ergot Alkaloid Dihydroergotamines Ergotamine Lasmiditan Opioid Medication OxyContin Vicodin Percocet Others Anti-Nausea Drugs Chlorpromazine Metoclopramide Prochlorperazine



Preventive Medications Blood Pressure Lowering Medications Beta blockers Calcium channel blockers



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Oral

Injectable

Nasal Sprays

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



