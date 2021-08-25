Laparoscopic Hand Instruments Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2028

Laparoscopic hand instruments market valued at USD 9,997.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.14 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8%. Laparoscopy is a surgical and a diagnostic procedure, usually, it has only a minimal risk as a small cut is made, in which a thin tube is inserted which has a high-resolution camera, the camera is responsible for sending the images.

In laparoscopy, a small incision is made, which improves in the post-operative period. Here, the laparoscope is being used along with suturing devices, staplers, and ligation devices. In this procedure, surgeons inspect inside of the abdomen and pelvis region without making large incisions in the skin through the abdominal wall through which a laparoscope (viewing tube) is inserted. The Crucial growth factor is that there is a rise in health care spending, also the number of bariatric surgeries like gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band has increased. Prevalence of obesity and the development of technology has given a boost to the market.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Aesculap (Germany), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), and ConMed Corporation (U.S.) Medtronic plc includes a wide range of products for Laparoscopy like Solid laparoscopic electrodes, laparoscopic handset, etc.

Laparoscopic Hand Instruments Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Laparoscopes Video Laparoscopes Fiber Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflators

Suction/Irrigation Systems

Access Devices

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Accessories

Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Rigid laparoscopes

Flexible laparoscopes

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Bariatric Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

End use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Laparoscopic Hand Instruments market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

