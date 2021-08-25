Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2027

The cardiac rehabilitation market was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing number of cardiac surgeries due to various diseases such as cholesterol, metabolism syndrome, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders is a critical factor for market growth. Nearly 71 million adults have high cholesterol consisting of low-density lipoprotein, which is a common cause of heart disorders in the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders such as arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy and other heart related diseases is expected to propel the market. Atrial fibrillation, a most common type of arrhythmia, has broadly affected the U.S. population. For instance, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 2.7 million people in the US have atrial fibrillation, and this number is further expected to increase during forecast period.

As cardiac disorder is a leading death causing factor, several governments have initiated different programs to promote awareness about cardiac health and available marketized products/treatments. For instance, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (U.S.) have initiated TAKEheart to promote use of cardiac rehabilitation. Besides, the elderly population is quite prone to heart disorders due to aging effects, becoming a critical driving factor for the cardiac rehabilitation market. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to give the highest market share owing to the presence of a vast elderly population in the area considering China and India. Technological advances in the healthcare industry has been playing vital card in booming the respective market. Advanced devices such as wearables, a virtual/digital solutions are developed by industry operators to capture unmet client gaps which is estimated to propel the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness could reduce the prevalence of such diseases leading to a decrease in market growth. However, high cost of cardiac rehabilitation devices, frequent product recalls might restraint the market.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Ball Dynamics International LLC, Core Health and Fitness, Omron corporations, Honeywell International, Inc., BioTelemetry Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Smiths Group

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cardiac Rehabilitation market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Cardiac Rehabilitation industry, the market is segmented into:

Device Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Defibrillators

Blood pressure Monitor Aneroid Digital

Treadmills

Heart Rate Monitor

Elliptical Upright Seated

Stabilization ball

Rower

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Angioplasty

Coronary artery disease

Cardiomyopathy

Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Heart and lung transplant

Heart valve surgery

Pulmonary hypertension

Metabolic syndrome

Arrhythmia

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Cardiac Rehabilitation sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Cardiac Rehabilitation industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Cardiac Rehabilitation industry

Analysis of the Cardiac Rehabilitation market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

