Surgical Apparel Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Surgical Apparel market is forecast to reach USD 43.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There is an increased demand for surgical apparel owing to the stringent regulation regulations for healthcare professionals and the safety of the patient. Rise in the number of surgical procedures and the prevalence of infections is further fostering the market demand.

Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are also driving the market. According to CDC, HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. Patients who acquire this infection are likely to spend an additional 6.5 days in the hospitals and are five times more likely to be readmitted after discharge and twice as likely to die. Healthcare workers are taking great strides to reduce these infections and eliminate HAIs.

However, unstable raw material costs and strict regulations regarding the quality of the product are hindering the market demand. Development of advanced composite technology, non-conventional types of gloves, and the emergence of biofunctional textiles are providing surgical apparel market with growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Medline Industries, 3M, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., DuPont Medical Fabrics, Surya Textech, Synergy Health, Safetec Healthcare and Hygiene, Pal Surgical Work, and Haywood Vocational Opportunities, among others

The report segments the Surgical Apparel market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others.

Surgical Apparel Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Scrubs

Gowns

Caps

Gloves

Mask

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



