Biosurveillance Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

The global Biopreservation market is forecasted to reach USD 5.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as renal, cardiac, cancer, and Diabetes, will propel the demand for the market.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 463 million adults, in 2019, were living with Diabetes, and by the year 2045, the number is expected to rise to 700 million. The disease led to 4.2 million deaths and caused the healthcare sector USD 760 billion. Cancer caused almost 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The number of cases is expected to rise to 30 million by 2040 from 18 million in 2018.

Moreover, factors like varying disease patterns, increasing awareness among the population for general wellness and overall healthcare, flexible government policies and regulations together with the applicability of stem cells in research centers focusing on cancer treatment is estimated to escalate the market demand across regions in the upcoming years.

North America dominates the market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers, the spread of infectious diseases, improved health care infrastructure, and the development of various new products. Increasing the production of innovative products and the growth of manufacturers in their countries has led Europe to progress its global presence in the industry supported by mergers and acquisitions that are increasing the global presence of European markets.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Merck KGaA, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Exact Sciences Corporation, BioLife Solutions, Inc., and Worthington Industries, Inc., BioCision, and Chart Industries, Inc., among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Biopreservation market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Biopreservation industry, the market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biospecimen Equipment

Biopreservation Media

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Freezers

Refrigerators

Thawing Equipment

Biospecimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organs

Human Tissue Samples

Stem Cells

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Clinical Trials

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gene Banks

Biobanks

Hospitals

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Biopreservation Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Biopreservation sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Biopreservation industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Biopreservation industry

Analysis of the Biopreservation market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

