Cancer Stem Cells Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Cancer Stem Cells Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.18 Billion from USD 917.5 Million in 2019, delivering a growth rate of 11% through 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for cancer stem cell markers is exponentially growing on account of growing public awareness regarding the therapeutic strength of products, public-private investments in drug development, and the development of a regulatory framework for cancer stem cell therapeutics.

The treatment of cancer can damage the hematopoietic stem cells in the body. The hematopoietic stem cells are stem cells that turn into blood cells. Stem cell transplant helps with blood-forming stem cells in patients that have undergone a high dosage of radiation or chemotherapy and have damaged stem cells as a reaction. Embryonic stem cells are the main source of stem cells for therapeutic purposes due to high potency and their indefinite lifespan. The growing prevalence of the deadly disease will supplement the market share over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, there were nearly 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Cancer Research UK has predicted there will be 27.5 million new cases each year globally by 2040.

The increasing morbidity and mortality rates of cancer have led to rising funding from the government along with growth in many research activities to develop stem cell therapies. Several industry players are supported by government funding for the development of these therapies. For instance, Stemcell Technologies, the biggest biotechnology firm, accepted USD 45 million from a joint venture of British Columbia and the Government of Canada in April 2018 for the expansion of technologies to assist clinical trials in the field of tissue engineering, cell therapy, immunotherapy, reformative medicine, and gene therapy to treat cancer and other diseases. These strategies by the industry players will bolster the industry growth through 2027.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

AbbVie, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bionomics, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, LONZA, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., Irvine Scientific, MacroGenics, Inc., and PromoCell GmbH, among others.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Segmentation:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplants

Autologous Stem Cell Transplants

Syngeneic Stem Cell Transplants

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Brain Cancer

Liver Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Cell Banks and Tissue Banks

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories, and CROs

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Cancer Stem Cells market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

