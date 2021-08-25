Podcasting Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate

“Global Podcasting Market was valued about USD 9.28 billion in 2019 which is likely to grow at the rate of more than 27.5% over the forecasted period 2020-2027.Podcasting is an episodic audio series which simply allows the user to listen to the broadcasted content and can be share via audio files through the internet. Podcast ca be downloaded and listen online by the personal device. It combines blogging with digital audio to create an endless content. It is a way of distributing audio files via internet. The increasing time management and easy accessibility to podcast while doing exercise, walking, gardening, or cleaning and the rise in demand of audio books are the major drivers the demand of podcast in the market. According to the report of Ofcom In 2019, around 7.1 million people in UK listen to podcast in every week, and one in every eight peoplw listen to podcast every week these is an increase of over 24% from the past year and also is more than double over the past five years. It was also reported that the half of podcast listeners have subscribed the podcast wave in past two years. However, the mobile phone storage problem and low internet speed and connectivity impedes the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the advent of smart phones, strong bandwidth and personal digital assistance is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112090

The regional analysis of global Podcasting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to its attributes towards the early adoption of latest technologies prevailing in the market and presence of diversified listener on the base of all age groups. Whereas, Latin America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as penetration of digital devices and availability of latest podcast content offered in Spanish language would create lucrative growth prospects for the Podcasting market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon,com.Inc.

Apple, Inc

Iheartmedia, Inc.

Megaphone LLC

Pandora Media, Inc. Radio.com By entercom communication Corp.

Soundcloud Limited

Spotify

Stitcher

Tunein, Inc. .

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Read More: Podcasting Market ”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Podcasting Market

Paints & Coatings Market

Smart Mining Market

Safes and Vaults Market

PPE Detection Market

Pet Furniture Market

Organic Dyes Market

Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market

Lithopone Market

Hair Scissors Market