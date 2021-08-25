Flock Adhesives Market Inclinations And Development Status

“Global Flock Adhesives Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Flock Adhesives are binding materials which are used to bind different substrates like rubber, plastic, and metals. Adhesive flocking is facilitated by incorporating fiber particles electro-statically into adhesive layers. Then the layer is applied on surface of dense textile, which forms millions of flock fibers. Flock adhesives are used through various processes like spraying, brushing, or can be applied in shape of motif by screen or rotary printing, they are used in the textile sector, automotive, cosmetic, industrial, household and packaging. In addition, functional flock adhesives have different applications like glove boxes, coiled cables, furnishing articles, cases for glass, and carpets or mats. They have various advantages such as slip free force transmission, prevention of mechanical noise, reduced ambience sound, and enhanced heat insulation. Furthermore, other characteristics such as environment friendly, elasticity, softness, scratch resistance and stability drive the market significantly. In automotive industry, it is used for noise reduction between automotive components and for bonding applications, therefore reducing the weight of an automobile. Further, increasing investments to improve the quality of products and increasing demand for durable products has led the adoption of Flock Adhesives across the forecast period. However, restricted supply of raw materials and considerably less demand from end-use industries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing research and development along with product innovations such as wash ability of effects and flame retardance, the adoption & demand for Flock Adhesives is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Flock Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of automotive manufacturers and textiles coupled with the manufacturing infrastructure. For instance: According to the World Bank data 2018, China is the largest exporter of textile-related goods, thus driving the market growth of flock adhesives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as manufacturer of flock adhesives and other industries through government initiatives foreign investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flock Adhesives market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CHT Germany GmbH

Kissel + Wolf

Lord Corporation

Sika Automotive

Swiss Flock

Stahl

Avient

Nyatex

Dow Chemical

H.B. Fuller Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

