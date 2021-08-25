Polyethylene Furanoate Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth

“Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market is valued approximately USD 27.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polyethylene furanoate is a recyclable bio-based polymer which is extracted from plants. Polyethylene furanoate is the alternative of widely used polymer, namely Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), which is an economic material derived from conventional resources. Polyethylene furanoate has better moisture barrier and mechanical properties than Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) is widely used in packaging industry for fruit juices, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, milk, water, etc. Thus, growing demand for drinking beverages like alcohol, water and others as well as growing demand for sustainable products among consumers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: According to Statista, alcohol consumption in India was 5.4 billion liters in 2016 and is estimated to reach about 6.5 billion liters by 2020. Similarly, as per Statista, the Brazil food & beverage industry generated USD 61.48 billion in 2010 and has risen to USD 130.15 billion in 2019. However, the presence of substitutes and unfavorable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major factor restraining the growth of the global Polyethylene Furanoate market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Polyethylene Furanoate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the roduction landscape of biodegradable plastics toward emerging economies, particularly China and India, is expected to positively influence market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, End-use industries including medical and food and beverages are driving the demand for PEF in the region on account of the rising demand for packed and processed food, coupled with the growing trend of e-commerce shopping.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avantium Technologies B.V.

Danone S.A.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Alpla

The Coca-Cola Company

