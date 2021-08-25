Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market Analysis, Size, Share

“Global Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market is valued approximately at USD 5.67 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Material handling equipment (MHE) is mechanical equipment used for the movement, storage, control and protection of materials, goods and products throughout the process of manufacturing, distribution, consumption and disposal. Port equipment includes yard container cranes, ship-to-shore container cranes, and mobile port handling equipment.Further, surging import and export of goods and commodities through seaports due to different free-trade agreements, such has TPSEP, NAFTA, AFTA etc. have helped countries to significantly strengthen their economies. This is likely to boost the port and material handling equipment vehicle market. The rise in cargo transportation and the requirement for automation to handle increased cargo volumes is likely to drive the market. For instance, There were about than 82,000 U.S. water transportation facilities, including cargo handling docks, in 2016 , In 2018 foreign commerce grew by 1.7 percent and is likely to grow further. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The International trade has been increasing globally .Developed countries like North America, China and others are witnessing a rise in import and export. Developing countries’ trade growth went from negative 15 per cent in 2015 to around 15 per cent growth by 2018. This will propel the demand for port material handling equipment. However, high investment costs of container handling equipment impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity is thegrowing seaborne trade globally and rising number of container shipments.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111759

The regional analysis of global Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing international trade and increasing automation..Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in import and exports and presence of major manufacturers of handling material would create lucrative growth prospects for the Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Asea Brown Boveri(ABB)

Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd.

Cavotec SA

CVS Ferrari s.r.l

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc

Kalmar

Konecranes

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

SANY GROUP

TTS Group ASA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

For more information about this report visit: Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market

Oil and gas seals Market

Glass Syringe Market

Medical device connectivity Market

Organic Herbal Extracts Market

Scientific data management system Market

Omega-3 PUFA Market

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market