Peelable Seal Resin Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast

Peelable seal resins are formulated resins, generally made from one or more polymeric resins. The commonly used base resins in peelable seal resins are EVA, Acrylate copolymers, LDPE, PP and Polybutene. They may also contain modified phenol and fillers. Peelable seal resins are blended with substrate during extrusion coating or blown film manufacturing process. These resins offer improved safety, convenience as well as reduced packaging opening forces.

The Peelable Seal Resin market is majorly driven by the packaging industry. By grade (resin) type, Peelable resin are classified as Ethyl Methyl Acrylate (EMA), Polybutene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA). Predominantly, EMA and Polybutene based peelable seal resin are used globally. These resins are mainly used for extrusion coating, blown film and cast film application. The demand for PE based peelable seal resin is low as polybutene based additives, mainly PB-1 PB8640M is used in substantial quantity for LDPE / LLDPE films. Even metallocene LLDPE gives good sealing properties leaving less scope for it. For PP based substrate again, peelable seal resins are used. PP additives can also be used technically but the process is very complicated and temperature sensitive and cannot be carried out by the processors without adequate training. Though EMA based peelable seal resins have highest consumption. However, these are used only for extrusion coating films and not much preferred in food packaging due to a peculiar smell.

Peelable seal resins can be used blended with wide range of substrates including PE, PP, PS, PVC, cPET, Aluminium and Epoxy. It is also a potential substitute to synthetic lacquer coatings due to absence of solvents and negligible VOC during processing.

Based on End Use, Peelable seal resin market is segmented into Film to tray, Film to Film, Film to paperboard, Film to Foil, Film to paper. The majority of the demand of peelable seal resin end use is from Film to tray application.

APAC is the dominating region in the global Peelable Seal Resins market, owing to an increase in demand from packaging and consumer products from emerging nations such as India, China, Japan and South Korea,.

Major companies operating in the global Peelable Seal Resin Market are Lyondell Basell Industries Ltd, Arkema Functional Polymers, Dupont Packaging & Industrial Polymers, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Yashura Chemical Company Ltd.

Market, by Grade Ethyl Methyl Acrylate (EMA), Polybutene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) and Others

Market, by End Use Film to Tray, Film to Film, Film to Foil, Film to Paperboard, Film to Foil, Film to paper

Market, by Distribution Channel Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

Market, by Region North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America

