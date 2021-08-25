Middle East Africa Bisphenol S Market Size | Forecast

“A research report on Middle East Africa Bisphenol S Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Demand for Bisphenol S is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period which can be attributed to growing consumption of thermal paper in POS at retail stores coupled with increasing importance of labelling in food & beverage industry. Growth in thermal paper manufacturing & chemicals production is expected to stimulate the growth of BPS market in South Africa. The expanding construction sector is projected to generate demand for solid epoxy resin thus increasing the demand for Bisphenol S in the region. The demand for solid epoxy resin in Saudi Arabia grew at a healthy pace during 2014-2019 due to increasing investments in the country’s construction sector. Others sectors of increasing demand include the other end uses for Bisphenol S including phenolic resins and polyurethanes.

Under this subscription you would be able to access the MEA Bisphenol S market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Bisphenol S .

Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2030

