South Korea Bisphenol S Market Size, Share | Report

“A research report on South Korea Bisphenol S Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Increasing use of E-commerce and online billing using POS machines has increased the demand for thermal paper thereby increasing the demand for Bisphenol S. Thermal papers find application in labeling of food and beverages also thus the demand of Bisphenol S is rising with the growth in food and beverages industry. There has been a gradual replacement of Bisphenol A by Bisphenol S. This has resulted in growth in the demand of Bisphenol S in South Korea. The rising construction sector is projected to rise the demand for epoxy resin, thus the demand for Bisphenol S is expected to grow for the forecast period. Other sectors of growing demand include the growth in paints and coating industry which require Bisphenol S for production. Apart from paint industry the demand for Bisphenol S from the fine chemicals, phenolic resins and polyurethanes industry is also set to grow with the growth in respective end use industries for Bisphenol S.

Under this subscription you would be able to access the South Korea Bisphenol S market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Bisphenol S.

Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2030

