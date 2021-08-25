UAE Soap Market Size, Share | Global Report

United Arab Emirates soap market was valued at around USD274.41 million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.39%, in value terms, over the next five years, to reach USD419.18 million by 2025. Soaps are used for various cleaning and washing purposes, and consumers have started perceiving it as a need for maintaining good health and hygiene in their day to day life. Rising personal disposable income and growing consciousness about health, hygiene and wellbeing is driving demand for soaps. In the coming years, demand for soaps in the country is anticipated to grow at a robust pace on the back of increasing heath awareness among consumers and rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Growing efforts by doctors and government for increasing awareness among making people to wash their hands regularly with soaps to stay away from spread of diseases is expected to positively boost UAE soap market during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of organic soaps or handmade soaps and natural soaps, and increase in the usage of liquid soaps, is creating many opportunities in the UAE soap market. Moreover, new trends such as soaps meant for cosmetic purposes, will further drive the market over the next five years.

UAE soap market is segmented into form, distribution channel, application and region. Soaps are available in two forms, i.e., solid and liquid. Solid segment dominated the UAE soaps market in 2019 with share of 57.46% as they are cheaper than liquid soaps. For instance, cost of a soap bar used for bathing will be quite less in comparison to a liquid shower gel; thereby, contributing to the leading share of the segment.

Major players in the market include Reckitt Benckiser (Arabia) FZE, Beiersdorf Middle East, Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC, The Body Shop, Bath & Body Works, LLC, Colgate-Palmolive (Gulf States) Ltd., Detergent Industrial And Trading Company Limited, Unilever Gulf FZE, Godrej Global Mid East FZE, Procter & Gamble Gulf FZE and others. In order to attain their motive of customer satisfaction, companies make various organic and inorganic moves some of which include, launching of new products, acquisitions and mergers. Soap producing companies keep on updating their soap manufacturing process in order to meet the pulsating needs of their customer base.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers of soap across the country. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers of soap which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the manufacturers of soap, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of UAE soap market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

