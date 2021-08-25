POE Water Purifiers Market Size, Growth | Analysis

Global POE water purifiers market stood at USD 17525.07 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.72% during 2020-2025 to reach USD 31146.09 Million by 2025. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in uncontrolled effluent discharge in the water bodies, which has further led to severe water pollution, thereby deteriorating the quality of surface and ground water across geographies. Additionally, over the past few years rise in cases of water borne diseases have been witnessed, which is pushing the demand for POE water purifiers through 2025.

Global POE water purifier market can be segregated based on type, application and sales channel. In terms of type, others the global POE water purifier market in 2019 with share of 74.66% and the trend is forecast to continue through 2025. Nowadays, water purifier companies are using multiple technologies for efficient water purification system, thereby, contributing to the leading share of the market.

In terms of sales channel, distributor is the dominant segment with share of 52.98% in 2019 as majority of water purifiers intended for point of entry use are purchased through distributor channel.

Leading companies operating in the global water purifier market include Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, 3M Company, Aquasana Inc. (A.O. Smith Corporation), Culligan International Company, BWT Holding GmbH, Paragon Water Systems, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Pentair Plc, Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd., and Kent R.O. System Ltd. Due to increasing competition in the market companies operating in the water purification industry are investing in technological advancement to stay ahead of competitors and obtain sound return.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of water purifier manufacturers and suppliers in more than 75 countries across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified manufacturing companies and suppliers. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major water purifier companies across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated global POE water purifiers market size by using a bottom-up approach, where water purifier companies’ value sales data in terms of technology (Membrane, Media and UV based POE water purifiers) were recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research gathered this information by conducting interviews with industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analyzing historical sales data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Central Pollution Control Board, AQUASTAT, China Ministry of Water Resources, World Bank, OECD, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

