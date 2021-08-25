Germany Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Size, Share & Growth | Analysis

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene’s (ABS) demand in Germany is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.59%, due to rise in demand of automobiles, electrical & electronic equipment, consumer goods and construction equipment. The rapid growth in transport sector in Germany has increased the demand for automobiles which in turn has escalated the demand for ABS. Due to rise in demand of electronic & electrical equipment in Germany the demand of ABS also increased. The increasing market for automobiles accounts for the rise in demand of ABS in the country.

Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2030

To extract data for Germany Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market, SDKI team conducts primary research surveys with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and customers followed by exhaustive secondary research to cross validate the information being collected through primary research surveys.

