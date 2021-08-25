Hard Disk Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends

Global Hard Disk Market was valued at USD 62269.46 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. Global Hard Disk Market is expected to surge significantly due to the requirement for data storage, booming laptop market, and digitalization. Besides this, the government policies that support digitalization and utilization of internet portals for day-to-day activities are producing data that is driving the Hard Disk Market.

The Global Hard Disk Market is segmented based on category, type, connectivity, end-user, and region. Based on Category, the market is segmented into internal and external. Internal has captured the share of 73.05% in the year 2020 and is expected to grow in the forecast period too as the internal Hard disk resides inside the laptop and with an increased sales volume of laptop internal hard disk sales volume increases too. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into HDDs and SDDs. HDDs have a share of 83.95% in the market and SDDs share is expected to grow in the year 2026.HDDs have captured the maximum market as compared to SDDs because HDDs are less expensive and are available in a wide range of data storage capacity.

Based on connectivity the market is sub-segmented into USB wired and wireless. USB wired has a share of 97.52% in the market as the wireless is comparatively more expensive and people lack awareness about them.

Regionally, the Hard Disk Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of technology and digitalization with a share of 43.53% in the year 2020.

The major players operating in the Hard Disk Market are Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology PLC, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited., Samsung Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Sony Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company & Transcend Information. Inc. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022- 2026

SDKI calculated the market size of the Global Hard Disk Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

