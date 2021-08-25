Vaccine Storage Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size & Forecasts up to 2030

The report on the global vaccine storage equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global vaccine storage equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on vaccine storage equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on vaccine storage equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vaccine storage equipment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vaccine storage equipment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing government initiatives for vaccination program

• Rising prevalence of viral disease globally

2) Restraints

• High cost associated with equipment’s and their maintenance

3) Opportunities

• New innovations with technology to produce of efficient and cost-effective refrigerator equipment’s

Segment Covered

The global vaccine storage equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and end user.

The Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by Product

• Refrigerators

• Freezers

• Other Products

The Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by Type

• Refrigerated Storage

• Refrigerated Transport

The Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market by End User

• Retailers

• Distributors

• Clearing and Forwarding Agents

• Other End Users

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• American Biotech Supply

• Arctiko A/S

• Eppendorf AG

• Evermed S.R.L.

• Haier Biomedical

• Helmer Scientific

• Labcold

• Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd

• Philipp Kirsch Gmbh

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vaccine storage equipment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the vaccine storage equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vaccine storage equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

