Ovulation Testing Kits Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Ovulation Testing Kits market is forecast to reach USD 665.7 Million by 2027. Ovulation testing kits help determine the timing of ovulation and optimum fertility. There has been a dramatic rise in the number of women who have their babies at age 35 and over in the past four decades. This progression started in the mid-1970s in the U.S. and has proceeded to grow slowly over time. Fifteen percent of birth-giving people today are 35 and older, up from 11% in 2002 and 8% in 1990. With the increasing trends of late pregnancies across different parts of the world, the adoption of ovulation test kits is anticipated to grow significantly

The new entrance into the existing field is another major factor driving the interest of field players to develop future revenue. For instance, Proov Israel based software company received FDA approval for its at-home ovulation testing kit. The test kit determines progesterone metabolite PdG in urine, which is linked to a woman’s ovulation cycle. Nearly 10% of American women have difficulty in conceiving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the World Fertility Patterns statistics, Mexico’s birth rates are about two kids per mother, well below the levels expected to support current Mexico’s population. Brazil’s birth rate is also lower, at 1.75, close to that of 1.77 for Colombia. Costa Rica is even smaller, down from 1.66. These declining fertility rates can be threatening for women and parents planning to conceive. Thus, more couples are approaching an artificial pregnancy method.

A significant limiting factor is the high cost of products and the inefficiency of the product. The ovulation testing kits cannot work effectively and can give false positive/negative results if the woman is under the influence of any fertility drugs. Moreover, it has also been claimed that the kits do not help detect ovulation in women with PCOS.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., HiLin Life Products, Fairhaven Health, LLC, Geratherm Medical, Piramal Enterprises, Nectar Lifesciences, CIGA Healthcare and Visiomed Group SA

Ovulation Testing Kits Market Segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ovulation Urine Test Dipsticks Test Strips Cards

Digital Ovulation Tests

Saliva Ovulation Test Ferning’ Test Measuring Gadget Ferning’ Test Consumable

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online

Supermarkets

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Ovulation Testing Kits market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

