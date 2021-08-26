Paper Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Paper Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 10.69 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be fueled up by the increasing use of paper-based testing kits for diabetes and pregnancy tests. Incisive demand for low-cost, disposable, non-invasive, and quicker diagnostic solutions for healthcare and environmental applications are augmenting the demand for paper diagnostics market. Easy availability of these paper diagnostic kits in a remote area, affordable & deliverable to end-to-end user aspects, rapid & robust design, easy usability, and decent accuracy in the results for many diagnostic tests have been some of the primary reasons behind the tremendous popularity of this diagnostic solution. While, increasing rate of infectious diseases, growing prevalence of chronic or lifestyle diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle & smoking, and rising popularity & reliability of the pregnancy test kits are some of the subordinate factors that help prosper the market.

The rising adoption rate of the paper-based test kits for diagnosis in the hospitals & clinics around the world helped the market grow extensively. Besides the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers in many developed and developing areas around the world has increased the popularity of the paper diagnostics system broadly.

The global Paper Diagnostics market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Paper Diagnostics market

Acon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GVS S.p.A., Diagnostics For All, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Navigene Genetic Science Private Ltd., Micro Essential Laboratory Inc, and FFEI Life Sciences, among others.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Paper Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Clinical Diagnostics Cancerous Diseases Infectious Diseases Liver Diseases

Food Quality Testing

Environmental Monitoring

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Paper Based Microfluidics

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Home Healthcare

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

