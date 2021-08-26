Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

The Global Paper Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 10.69 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be fueled up by the increasing use of paper-based testing kits for diabetes and pregnancy tests. Incisive demand for low-cost, disposable, non-invasive, and quicker diagnostic solutions for healthcare and environmental applications are augmenting the demand for paper diagnostics market. Easy availability of these paper diagnostic kits in a remote area, affordable & deliverable to end-to-end user aspects, rapid & robust design, easy usability, and decent accuracy in the results for many diagnostic tests have been some of the primary reasons behind the tremendous popularity of this diagnostic solution. While, increasing rate of infectious diseases, growing prevalence of chronic or lifestyle diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle & smoking, and rising popularity & reliability of the pregnancy test kits are some of the subordinate factors that help prosper the market.

The rising adoption rate of the paper-based test kits for diagnosis in the hospitals & clinics around the world helped the market grow extensively. Besides the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers in many developed and developing areas around the world has increased the popularity of the paper diagnostics system broadly.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Acon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GVS S.p.A., Diagnostics For All, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Navigene Genetic Science Private Ltd., Micro Essential Laboratory Inc, and FFEI Life Sciences, among others.

The report segments the market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Clinical Diagnostics Cancerous Diseases Infectious Diseases Liver Diseases

Food Quality Testing

Environmental Monitoring

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Paper Based Microfluidics

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



