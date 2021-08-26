Biopsy Devices Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global biopsy devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer, rise in government initiatives to raise cancer awareness worldwide, increasing need for early diagnosis and prevention of cancer, and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are among the most important parameters expected to drive growth of the global biopsy devices market over the forecast period. Other significant factors driving steady growth of this market are rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing adoption of cutting-edge imaging technologies including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT), rapidly advancing global healthcare infrastructure, and increased spending on healthcare services.

Biopsies are medical procedures performed to examine the cause of a particular disease. This process involves removal of tissue from affected part of the body to examine it for disease. They are generally performed for detection of cancers, renal diseases, peptic ulcers, liver inflammation, and various other infections. Punch biopsy, needle biopsy, endoscopic biopsy, fine needle aspiration, and excisional and incisional biopsies are the most widely performed biopsy procedures. With technological advancements in biopsy systems and integration of advanced imaging techniques, such as MRI, CT, ultrasound, and x-ray, the global market has gained rapid traction over recent years. Moreover, increased awareness about benefits offered by biopsy over other invasive diagnostic procedures, such as smaller incisions, lesser pain and scarring, and quicker recovery, is yet another factor expected to propel the global market growth. However, risks associated with surgical biopsies including excessive bleeding, pain and infection in surgical site, and damage to surrounding organs or tissue are predicted to limit market growth to a significant extent.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Medtronic Plc, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Hologic, Inc., Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, INRAD, Inc., and C. R. Bard, Inc

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Biopsy Devices market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Biopsy Devices industry, the market is segmented into:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Needle-based Biopsy Instruments Core Biopsy Devices Core Biopsy Guns Core Biopsy Needles Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Systems Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Needles Aspiration BiopsyNeedles

Manual and Robotic Biopsy Guidance Systems

Biopsy Forceps

Procedure Trays

Localization Wires

Others (brushes, punches, curettes, etc.)

By Imaging Technique (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-guided Biopsy

MRI-guided Biopsy

CT Scan

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lung biopsy

Liver biopsy

Kidney biopsy

Gastroenterological biopsy

Gynecological biopsy

Breast biopsy

Prostate biopsy

Others

By End-use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Biopsy Devices Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Biopsy Devices sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Biopsy Devices industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Biopsy Devices industry

Analysis of the Biopsy Devices market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

