C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028

The global C-reactive protein testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.93 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular and chronic inflammatory disease, rising adoption of C-reactive Protein (CRP) testing in primary care settings, and increasing application of CRP testing in diagnosis of inflammatory and infectious diseases are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investment and funding to accelerate research on applications and importance of CRP are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

C-reactive protein is an acute phase protein which is primarily synthesized in liver in response to inflammation or infection. C-reactive protein test assesses the quantity of this protein in the blood to diagnose conditions or infections that cause inflammation in the body. CRP has been used for indication of infection and cardiovascular events for years, but currently ongoing research has hinted at its crucial role in inflammatory processes and host response to infection. High sensitivity assays are used to detect baseline levels of CRP and screen patients who are at-risk for developing any chronic inflammatory disease. CRP has been increasingly incorporated into routine clinical practice and this is expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period.

CRP also has various R&D applications, particularly to create potentially effective compounds for treating chronic inflammatory diseases. In addition, various initiatives to raise awareness about prevention and treatment of chronic disease is also expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding CRP testing and inconclusive report of CRP testing is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens, Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Abaxis, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Getein Biotech, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Aidianm, and BODITECH MED INC.

The report segments the C-Reactive Protein Testing market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segmentation:

Assay Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

ELISA

Turbidometric

Immunoturbidometric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Endometriosis

Lupus

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



