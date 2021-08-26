Drugs of Abuse Testing Services Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

The global drugs of abuse testing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, and recreational chemicals, increasing awareness about drug of abuse tests and their increasing usage for medical and legal purposes are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing is a clinical detection method used for detecting one or more drugs by sample testing of various samples such as hair, blood, sweat, urine, and breath. Growing demand for drugs of abuse testing at public and private workplaces and availability of advanced drug abuse testing techniques are boosting global market growth. In addition, increasing government programs to overcome drug abuse, strict government regulations for illicit drug consumption, and rising investments by market players to develop sensitive drug testing kits to detect designer drugs are boosting market growth.

However, inability of some tests to detect low doses of designer drugs, legalization of illicit drugs in some countries, and absence of clear rules for workplace drugs of abuse testing are some factors that are expected to hamper growth of global drug of abuse testing services market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The global Drugs of Abuse Testing Services market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Drugs of Abuse Testing Services market

Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quest Diagnostics Inc., LabCorp, Abbott Laboratories, and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Inc., Legacy Medical Services, DrugScan, Omega Laboratories, Inc., Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Precision Diagnostics, American Substance Abuse Professionals (ASAP), Inc., United States Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL), Inc. and LGC Group.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Drugs of Abuse Testing Services Market Segmentation:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Alcohol

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

LSD

Others

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Analyzers Immunoassays Analyzers Chromatographic Devices Breath Analyzers

Consumables

Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Laboratory Services

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Urine

Oral Fluid (Saliva)

Hair

Breath

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Law Enforcement Agencies

Forensic Laboratories

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

