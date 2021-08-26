Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The global oncology companion diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 6.60 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of cancer across the globe, rising application of companion diagnostic in cancer management, and increasing advancements in personalized medicine are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing importance of oncology companion diagnostics in next-generation omics and growing use of CDx to ensure safety and efficacy of drugs and treatment are also expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Companion diagnostics is a crucial part of pharmacogenomics which leverages genetic makeup of an individual to predict response to a therapeutic approach or to design a personalized therapy for the patient. Companion diagnostics has been widely applied in personalized medicine to assist in shaping up the development process for a particular drug. The FDA regulates a companion diagnostics based on how it will be used in delivering therapeutics and care in medicine. Companion diagnostics are also useful in determining the appropriate and effective use of a therapeutic. It also plays a pivotal role in screening patients who will benefit from the drug and who should not be treated with the specific drug. In oncology, companion diagnostic plays a crucial part in narrowing the population for a treatment to ensure better outcomes and decrease risk of treatment. In addition, advent of high-throughput and sensitive approaches such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and quantitative histopathology, among others have resulted in rapid development of platforms for CDx. This is also expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

Increasing advancements in companion diagnostics has resulted in rising number of collaboration and partnerships in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to expand product portfolio and this is expected to fuel market growth. However, complicated clinical diagnostic scenario, limitations of clinical application of CDx, and low awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, and Invivoscribe, Inc.

Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Products Consumables Instrument Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Others

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Breast Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

Academic Medical Centers

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

