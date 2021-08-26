DIY Home Improvement Market Projections & Future Opportunities

Do-it-yourself (DIY) is the activity of designing and modifying any project yourself. This technique allows customers to develop eye-catching projects without any professional help. It is a comprehensive term that mainly refers to developing or modifying innovative products like shoe holders, letter boards, wall painting, and many others. DIY home improvement products that are used in building maintenance, plumbing, and other home improvement purposes are considered the target products of the market. DIY home improvement products and activities allow homeowners to execute tasks by themselves with the help of DIY home improvement tools, equipment, and appliances. The change in lifestyle has increased interest in DIY interior designing. Moreover, in the developing regions, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also boosting the sales of products required for such projects Subsequently, there is increasing adoption of DIY home improvement products. The use of DIY products lowers long-term costs than work outsourced to expensive labor. Therefore, the demand for DIY home improvement products is a major factor driving the market studied.

The global industry for do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing has observed a notable growth, during the COVID-19 pandemic. DIYers in developed as well as developing countries are investing time to complete home improvement projects as the majority of the people are under COVID-19 lockdown. Majority of the DIYers are engaged in gardening practices in order to enhance customer’s living space to keep them entertained in the lockdown situation. Such factors are driving the demand for DIY products, amid COVID-19.

Key Market Trends

DIY Shops are Preferable Distribution Channels

As a majority of DIY resources are online, in-store display plays a major role in how DIY consumers learn to manage DIYs. Big-box retailers have seen a boost in sales by implementing these tactics, and these are also just as useful for small and local home improvement businesses. Most often, small businesses excel over the big box stores, in terms of customer service and store-consumer relationships. 82% of all DIYers are likely to explore products in the store, even if the final purchase is made online, and Millennial DIYers are more likely to seek the product and make the final purchase of quality products in-store, especially for products, like paint.

North America and Europe are Accounting for the Largest Market Share

In 2019, the DIY home improvement world market turnover reached EUR 618 bn, breaking through the EUR 600 bn ceiling. North America and Europe combined represent approximately 86.6% of this market, although their joint population accounts for only 16% of the world population. The DIY markets of these two continents sum EUR 535 bn. North America and Europe reach 58% and 28% of the world market respectively. North America had the highest average DIY expenditure per capita in 2019 at EUR 972.

Approximately 81% of the Global DIY market (EUR 502.2 bn) is concentrated in only eight countries: USA, Germany, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Italy. Moreover, the three major DIY markets in Europe (Germany, France, and United Kingdom) represent 50% of the continent’s market.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the DIY home improvement market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market studied. However, demand is driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through the depth of products and superior customer service.

