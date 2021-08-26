Bronze Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions

The Global Bronze Market size is projected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. During the pandemic conditions, the aircraft and shipbuilding manufacturing facilities were on a temporary halt during the lockdown, which had led to a decrease in the consumption of bronze alloys used in these end-user industries, which in turn negatively impacts the market demand for bronze. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the overall number of passengers had fallen by 92% globally as of April 2020 when compared with the same months of 2019 and the international traffic had fallen by 98%, thus had decreased the growth of the aerospace industry, which in turn negatively impacts the market demand for aircraft demand.

– Over the short term, the growth in marine and aerospace industries across the globe is expected to drive the market’s growth.

– Fluctuations in raw material prices and COVID-19 impact are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

– The demand for more strenuous alloys is projected to act as an opportunity for the given market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Musical Instruments

– Bronze is well-known to be strong and durable, and it doesn’t get dented easily. This makes bronze a perfect material for cymbals, which are percussion instruments.

– Mostly, all the professional cymbals are produced from bronze, which provides the desired balance of durability and timbre. Several types of bronzes are preferred for application in cymbals. Some of the most preferred ones for musical instruments include B20 bronze (i.e. 80% copper and 20% tin), which is also known as bell bronze and B8 bronze (i.e. 92% copper and 8% tin). However, companies, such as Meinl, Zildjian, and Paiste has also been experimenting with different tin-to-copper ratios.

– Bronze windings around nylon or steel cores offer a much warmer sound than any other metals, especially for lower notes. Due to this, nowadays bronze is widely used in various stringed instruments such as the double bass, acoustic guitars, piano, harpsichord, and sitar. Bronze strings are generally reserved on pianoforte for the lower pitch tones, as they possess a superior sustain quality to that of high-tensile steel.

– The other instruments in which bronze finds application includes bells, singing bowls, gongs, and other idiophones. For instance, bronze is used in Tibetan singing bowls, gongs, temple bells of various shapes and sizes, and Javanese gamelan.

– With the increasing investments on manufacturing plants for musical instruments, the demand for metals like bronze is projected to grow in the coming years.

– For instance, in May 2019, Yamaha Corporation had decided to build a musical instrument’s factory with an investment of about USD 68.79 million by 2022 in Kanchipuram of Tamilnadu, India. In the first phase, the company had decided to manufacture acoustic guitars and other musical instruments, owing to such an investment, it is expected that the demand for bronze will increase from these factories in the coming years.

– Population of different age groups serve as a customer base for the music instrument industry. The customer base for this industry includes educational institutions, learning children, religious singers, and professional singers. The increasing interest towards music, television shows broadcasting singing competitions, and stardom of profession singers have been some of the factors motivating people to learn about music, which have been driving the demand and growth of musical instrument industry as well.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-pacific represents the fastest growing market for bronze globally. This enormous demand for bronze is a consequence of the growing demand for aluminum- bronze alloy and an increase in demand for aerospace and marine industries.

– According to Boeing’s 2019-38 forecasts, China is projected to become the world’s largest aviation market in the coming years. In the next two decades, China will get about 8,100 new airplane deliveries, owing to the increasing demand for air travel.

– In January 2019, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) registered more than 1,000 orders for its narrow-body C919 and it is currently developing wide-body aircraft. Furthermore, in March 2019, China gave an order of 300 planes to Airbus, which include – 290 A320-series narrow-body planes, and 10 A350 wide-bodies.

– Then, in July 2019, Air China further ordered 20 more Airbus A350s for long-haul routes, which will be delivered during the period of 2020 – 2022. Owing to the investment and new order placements for aircraft, it is expected that the demand for bronze from the aircraft sector is going to be increased in the coming years.

