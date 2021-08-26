Pakistan Paints and Coatings Market : Investigation and Growth Forecasted

The pakistan paints and coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is growing demand of paints and coatings from architectural coating. On the flip side, fluctuating automotive industry and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.

– Growing infrastructural activities in pakistan is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Acrylic resin is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

– Paints and coatings from architectural application is likely to dominate the market owing to rise in constructional activity and development of rural area.

Key Market Trends

Acrylic Resins to Dominate the Market

– Acrylic resins have properties, such as transparency, high color ability, and UV resistance, in coating solutions. They are used in water-borne systems very often, which result in low VOC emission.

– The application of acrylic coatings leads to high surface hardness. In certain applications, such as walls, decks, and roofing, acrylic coatings provide elastomeric finishes to improve the UV resistance of the surface, if employed with some fluids.

– Application of acrylic coatings is primarily found in the construction industry, for high-end finishing in roofs, decks, bridges, floors, and other applications. Water-based acrylic coatings are high in demand, owing to the environmental concerns, like the negative impact of VOCs affecting the air quality in the environment.

– Some Aadditional applications of acrylic paints and coatings are found in marine vessels and structures, automotive, electrical products, machinery, and various metal product, among others

– Owing to the above mentioned factors demand for acrylic resin type is likely to dominate the market studied over the coming years.

Architectural Coatings to Dominate the Market

– Paints and coatings are not only used in the interiors of houses to add colors or decorative purposes, but also to perform a wide range of functions. Their functions vary depending on the type of environment and room that they are used on.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only to give them a new look, but also to protect them from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– The modern advancements in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

– Architectural/decorative coatings are the most significant type of coatings used in Pakistan, where residential and commercial construction activities extensively drive the demand and these decorative paints are either oil- or water-based paints for aesthetic purposes for both interior and exterior applications.

– Pakistan witnessed about 10.45% surge in the contribution of the construction sector to the country’s GDP in 2019, indicating growth in construction activities in the country.

– Delays in commercial projects due to spread of COVID-19 is likely to hamper the growth of architectural sector. However in the long run market is forecasted to recover at a steady state.

Competitive Landscape

The Pakistan paints and coatings market is partially consolidated in nature with only few major players dominating the market.Some of the major companies are AkzoNobel, Berger Paints Pakistan Limited, Brighto Paints, Diamond Paints, and Nippon Paint among others.

