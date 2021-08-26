1-Decene Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted

The market for 1-decene is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the 1-decene market is the increasing demand from the surfactants segment as a chemical intermediate. On the flip-side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to foil the growth of the market studied.

– Polyalphaolefin is expected to remain largest due to its increasing applications from the various sectors during the period of forecast.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market due to the large-scale production and consumption of the 1-decene products in the region.

Key Market Trends

Polyalphaolefins to be the Largest Segment for 1-Decene Market

– 1-decene is majorly employed in the production of polyalphaolefins (PAO), a type of synthetic lubricant. Polyalphaolefins are significantly utilized in the automotive and manufacturing businesses.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113862

– Moroever, they are also utilized as compressor oil, transmission oil, lube-oil added substance, and gear oil.

– In 2020, it is estimated that the worldwide wind turbine gear oil market volume amount to 41,100 million metric tons.

– By 2023, the global market value of the synthetic lubricants is anticipated to reach a value of USD 37.3 billion.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the 1-decene market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate 1-Decene Market

– Asia-Pacific region holds a prominent share in the 1-decene market globally and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast timeline.

– In 2019, Malaysia produced approximately 138.5 thousand metric tons of lubricating oil.

– Detergent alcohols and their subordinates are key raw materials utilized for delivering surfactants in clothing and dishwashing applications. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to add up to USD 8.057 billion in revenue from the dishwashing detergents section.

– The demand for polyethylene from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be 62 million metric tons in 2022.

– Thus, rising demand from various industries is expected to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

The market for 1-decene is consolidated. Some of the players in the market include SABIC, SEA-LAND CHEMICAL COMPANY, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Royal Dutch Shell, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Request For Full Report >> 1-Decene Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

1-Decene Market

Andalusite Market

Penoxsulam Market

Phosphate Esters Market

Fracking Chemicals Fluid Market

Polyarylsulfone Market

Hydroxyapatite Market

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market

Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market

Flotation Reagent Market